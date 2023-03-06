Proposals have been submitted to Wyre planners which would see a change of use of the former CJ’s Cycles premises on Victoria Road West into a licensed venue called ‘Backstage’.

Designs have been submitted to the authority and the plans were validated on Friday (March 3) and are now pending consideration.

It is proposed that the venue would sell craft ales, wines and spirits and would be open seven days a week, from 11am until midnight.

Proposals have been lodged with Wyre planners to transform the former CJ Cycles premises into a new bar. Google Images

The proposals come in the wake of a number of similar premises – micro pubs selling real ale – opening on the Fylde coast and proving to be popular.

In Blackpool, Cask Micropub (Layton Road), JD Drinkwater’s Ale House (Highfield Road), Cask and Tap (Topping Street), Shickers Micropub (Waterloo Road) and Sullivan’s Bar on Devonshire Road have all joined a growing a market for small scale, independent bars selling craft ales.

Cleveleys town centre last had a new bar when The Vault was opened in the former Barclays Bank branch, on Crescent East, in April last year.

CJ’s Cycles was a family-owned, independent bike shop which sold brands such as Scott, Reid, Blank, DK and Frog and boasted a Cytech-accredited mechanic.

The shop, which had been operating from the premises for a number of years, also undertook repairs, when possible, and had a busy Facebook page until September last year.

