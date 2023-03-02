The site, which is part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, will meet demand for commercial premises.

Permission was granted for the construction of two buildings which between them will provide five business units on land in the south east corner of the business park, off Amy Johnson Way.

A design statement submitted with the application by Mellor Architects, says: “The proposed units are intended to provide modern, good quality space that will be for sale or rent at a low cost for all businesses.

New units have been granted planning permission at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

“By providing a shell only, this will allow the individual businesses to fit-out the units to meet their own needs and budgets.

“The location of the development also means that businesses occupying the units will be part of the wider Blackpool Business Park community, which could provide business opportunities.”

The application was supported by the Enterprise Zone, with its manager confirming there is demand for the accommodation.

Documents say: “The consensus amongst the Enterprise Zone team is that this is a scheme we would be supportive of being brought forward.

“There is currently very limited availability for business units on the Enterprise Zone and we are aware that demand is there for this type of accommodation.

“This scheme, when complete, will provide c13,500 sqft of new business space via five new premises, which we would anticipate having the capacity toprovide a minimum of 30 new jobs to the estate, with the aspiration for this to be higher when the scheme is fully developed and established.”

The Enterprise Zone is currently hoping to take advantage of new communications infrastructure to attract new businesses, with seven current inquiries being dealt with to bring data centres to the site, while a number of other businesses are seeking to expand.