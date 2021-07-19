Sinkhole opens up in middle of busy road in Thornton
A section of a major road in Thornton has been forced to close after a sinkhole opened up today (July 19).
Victoria Road East has been closed between Fleetwood Road North and Sandringham Avenue this afternoon due to the sinkhole.
The sinkhole opened after a utility hole collapsed, according to the AA.
Diversions have been put in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
Blackpool Transport has diverted bus route 75 via Lawsons Road, Trunnah Road and Fleetwood Road due to the emergency roadworks.
