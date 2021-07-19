Car found dumped in Fleetwood's Model Yacht Pond

The car, believed to be a 70 plate Kia Sportage, was discovered partly submerged in the shallow waters of the model boating lake at around 7am.

Lancashire Police say it has been reported to them, but it is not clear at this stage whether the vehicle has been stolen.

North West Ambulance Service say they were not called to any incidents at the Boating Lake overnight.

The car was found this morning in Fleetwood Boating Lake

