Car found dumped in Fleetwood's Model Yacht Pond
A car has been found dumped in Fleetwood's Model Yacht Pond on the seafront this morning (Monday, July 19).
The car, believed to be a 70 plate Kia Sportage, was discovered partly submerged in the shallow waters of the model boating lake at around 7am.
Lancashire Police say it has been reported to them, but it is not clear at this stage whether the vehicle has been stolen.
North West Ambulance Service say they were not called to any incidents at the Boating Lake overnight.
