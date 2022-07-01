Roads bosses reveal latest changes motorists need to know about a major route near Blackpool

The changes are being made as part of the £150m scheme which aims to improve traffic flow and safety on the A585 from Fleetwood to the M55 junction at Kirkham.

National Highways and Keir Highways are continuing the current work which aims to relive traffic bottlenecks and improve road safety on the busy route between Windy Harbour and Skippool.

As a result, temporary traffic lights will be put in place at Garstang Road East from Monday, July 4 to Sunday July 17 to allow for construction traffic to cross.

An update on the progress being made on the A585 bypass from Windy Harbour to Skippool has been released

In the Lodge Lane area, traffic will be running on temporary new road, while at Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane, there will be narrow lanes in place on the exit of Old Mains Lane to allow utility works to take place in the area.

Skippool Roundabout will continue to have narrow lanes, with one lane closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, as well as one lane closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton. There will also be lane closures to facilitate construction works in the verge.

There will be no changes to the current road layout put in place at Skippool Bridge, Garstang New Road and at Windy Harbour junction for the next fortnight.