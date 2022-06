The collision occurred on A585 Amounderness Way near the junction with Anchorsholme Lane at approximately 12.50pm on Monday (June 27).

A picture from the scene showed the crash involved at least two vehicles, with a white car suffering major damage after colliding with the back of a Ford.

“Looks like a minor injury,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A crash caused traffic to build on Amounderness Way in Cleveleys (Credit: Dave Horn)