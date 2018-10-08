Promenade to shut over Christmas as latest Blackpool town centre road closures revealed

Talbot Square will shut to traffic for four months as part of the new raft of road closures in Blackpool town centre.

A section of the Promenade near North Pier will also be out of action for three months, as a host of major upgrades to the resort continue apace.

A map of the road closures in Blackpool town centre. See article for more details.

Blackpool Council has published an update on its progress, along with advance notice of work set to disrupt traffic over the Christmas period.

And town hall chiefs have also revealed plans for "heavily discounted" parking in December, in a bid to keep shoppers coming into the resort during the festive period.

It follows strong criticism last year as traders said roadworks seriously affected their business during a key time of the year.

The latest closures come into effect on November 5. Blackpool Council said parts of Talbot Road will be reopened during a break in work over Christmas.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “We continue to move forward with the improvement works which will deliver a better Blackpool for both residents and visitors.

“The benefits of the work will be both tangible and significant in the longer term helping to create and support a better transport infrastructure, enhanced shopping and entertainment experiences, a more attractive environment and the potential to attract even more investment, footfall and spend into the town.”

When will the roads be closed?

1 - Talbot Road (from The Strand to Abingdon Street)

Apr 24, 2018 – Dec 14, 2018

2 - Talbot Road (from Abingdon Street to Dickson Road)

Sep 3, 2018 – Jan 18, 2019

3 - High Street (one way northbound between Dickson Road and Talbot Road)

Nov 5, 2018 – Nov 26, 2018

4 - The Promenade (from West Street to Queen’s Square)

Nov 5, 2018 – Jan 21, 2019

5 - Talbot Square

Nov 5, 2018 – Feb 28, 2019