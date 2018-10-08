Major upgrades to Blackpool town centre 'progressing well'

A raft of improvements to Blackpool town centre - including a new conference centre and cinema - are "progressing well", town hall bosses have said.

Blackpool Council has provided an update on the various projects currently under way, as it revealed the latest road closures lined up as part of the work.

Houndshill Shopping Centre/IMAX-style cinema

It’s hoped construction on an extended shopping centre - with more places to eat and drink - and a new nine-screen cinema will begin in the new year. It will include a three-storey extension to the shopping centre with a Wilko store and restaurant on the ground floor and first floor.

Tramway

The extended tramway will connect North Station to the Promenade. As all of the work is being phased, only some areas of Talbot Road and its junctions will be closed at one time. The roadworks phase of the project will be complete by the end of February 2019.

High Street

Work is taking place on High Street to create a safe and more modern footway into the train station that will be accessible to all.

Premier Inn, Talbot Square

The construction company for the new Premier Inn are currently on site and are expected to complete their works by early 2020.

Conference centre

A new, state of the art conference centre is being built. The steel frame for the main event space is currently being installed, with next steps including connecting the new build to the existing Winter Gardens. The conference centre is expected to open for business August 2019.