Police seek witnesses to South Shore biker crash that left 19-year-old with serious injuries
Witnesses to a smash that left a teenager with horrific injuries are being sought by police.
Leo Sadler, 19, broke his back, jaw, ankle, nose, and eye socket when his Yamaha R125 motorbike collided with a Toyota Corolla car, with police saying he was overtaking at the time.
Sgt Andrew Hemingway said: “This collision has left a man seriously injured and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.
"We now need to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask anybody with information or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the police as soon as possible."
The crash happened in St Annes Road, South Shore, at around 4.50pm on Monday.
Leo’s parents, Joe and Laura Oliver, said the teen was lucky to be alive but had maybe suffered life-changing injuries.
"It’s the worst phone call you can get, to be told your child has been in an accident," Laura said.
St Annes Road was shut for four hours while investigation work was done.
The driver of the car was injured and was not arrested, police added.
Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting log number 1083 of June 7, 2021.
