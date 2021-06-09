Police seek witnesses to South Shore biker crash that left 19-year-old with serious injuries

Leo Sadler, 19, broke his back, jaw, ankle, nose, and eye socket when his Yamaha R125 motorbike collided with a Toyota Corolla car, with police saying he was overtaking at the time.

Sgt Andrew Hemingway said: “This collision has left a man seriously injured and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

"We now need to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask anybody with information or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the police as soon as possible."

Leo Sadler, 19, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries in the crash in St Anne's Road at around 4.50pm on Monday (June 7)

The crash happened in St Annes Road, South Shore, at around 4.50pm on Monday.

Leo’s parents, Joe and Laura Oliver, said the teen was lucky to be alive but had maybe suffered life-changing injuries.

"It’s the worst phone call you can get, to be told your child has been in an accident," Laura said.

St Anne's Road was shut by police whilst emergency services - including the air ambulance - worked at the scene at around 4.50pm on Monday (June 7)

St Annes Road was shut for four hours while investigation work was done.

The driver of the car was injured and was not arrested, police added.

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting log number 1083 of June 7, 2021.

