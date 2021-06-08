Parents of Blackpool crash biker give update on son, 19, who was airlifted to hospital last night

Speaking to the Gazette, the parents of 19-year-old Leo Sadler said their son is "lucky to be alive" but remains in a serious condition in Royal Preston Hospital.

Leo, from Squires Gate, came off his bike at around 5pm after a crash with a car at the junction of St Anne's Road and St Martin's Road. The car then reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall, police said.

He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he was admitted to the major trauma ward for emergency treatment.

His parents, Joe and Laura Oliver, say their son is now stable but has suffered potentially 'life-changing' injuries.

This morning, Leo's dad, Joe, said: "He has broken his back in two places, broken his jaw, ankle, nasal passage and his eye socket.

"We are just waiting for the surgeons to determine if he has to have his back plated and pinned."

Asked whether his son is expected to make a full recovery, Joe said: "At this point we don’t know to be honest. They have said it’s not life threatening but can be life-changing. But it could have been a hell of a lot worse."

St Anne's Road was shut by police whilst emergency services - including the air ambulance - attended the scene at around 4.50pm on Monday (June 7)

Leo's mum, Laura, says her son is "lucky to be alive" and has thanked those who cared for him after the crash.

She said: "It's the worst phone call you can get, to be told your child has been in an accident.

"But I want to say thank you to the man who sat with him and for helping him and everyone else who has helped him so far. He is so so lucky he is alive and not in a more serious condition."

St Anne's Road was closed for more than an hour whilst emergency services treated Leo at the scene and arrangements were made to airlift him to hospital.

An ambulance spokesman said: "Two ambulances, an air ambulance and an advanced paramedic went to the scene after a 999 call at 4.50pm reporting a road traffic collision between and car and motorbike

"The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with severe injuries."

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.

