'Serious' crash involving motorcyclist and car closes section of road in South Shore
A section of road in South Shore has been cordoned off by police this afternoon following a serious collision.
A motorcyclist came off his bike following a collision with a car at the junction of St Annes Road and St Martin's Road at around 4.50pm today (June 7).
The car then lost control before smashing into a nearby wall, police said.
The male motorcyclist was injured in the collision and an air ambulance has been called to the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have had a road traffic collision on St Annes Road in Blackpool.
"We are asking for people to try and avoid the area so that we can deal with this ongoing situation."
Images from the scene show officers cordoning off the road as the air ambulance lands on Fishers Field.
Two land ambulances have also rushed to the incident.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
