Emergency roadworks to start in Blackpool tomorrow

The roadworks are to be carried out at the junction of Queen Street and Abingdon Street near to Blackpool Central Library.

It’s expected that the work will take four days to complete up to Saturday, June 12, however Blackpool Council said work will be completed and the road reopened to traffic as soon possible.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The junction will be temporarily closed and diversions will be in place, so please plan ahead for your journeys over the next few days. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out these works.”

The closures will start tomorrow in Blackpool