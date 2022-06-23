Neighbours came running out of their homes after the crash in Bryan Road, off Whitegate Drive, shortly after 9pm.
Witnesses said a couple were seen getting out of the blue Vauxhall Corsa and making off on foot before police were called to the scene.
A black Renault Clio suffered serious damage with the impact forcing it onto the pavement where it nearly collided with another parked car.
Fortunately, no-one was injured.
A police helicopter was deployed to help search for the Corsa driver and passenger – a man and a woman – who fled the scene, but no arrests have been made at this stage.
A police spokesman said: “It happened at shortly after 9pm last night. A Corsa collided with a parked car (a Clio) on Bryan Road and a couple made off from the Corsa.
"No injuries and no arrests.”