Neighbours came running out of their homes after the crash in Bryan Road, off Whitegate Drive, shortly after 9pm.

Witnesses said a couple were seen getting out of the blue Vauxhall Corsa and making off on foot before police were called to the scene.

A black Renault Clio suffered serious damage with the impact forcing it onto the pavement where it nearly collided with another parked car.

The Vauxhall Corsa crashed into parked cars in Bryan Road, off Whitegate Drive, on Wednesday night (June 22). Pic credit: Kyran Ainscough

Fortunately, no-one was injured.

A police helicopter was deployed to help search for the Corsa driver and passenger – a man and a woman – who fled the scene, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesman said: “It happened at shortly after 9pm last night. A Corsa collided with a parked car (a Clio) on Bryan Road and a couple made off from the Corsa.

The black Renault Clio was damaged after a Vauxhall Corsa smashed into it in Bryan Road, off Whitegate Drive, on Wednesday night (June 22). Pic credit: Kyran Ainscough

"No injuries and no arrests.”