Coastguard crews launched a rescue operation following reports a “drunk” lady had been seen entering the sea at around 9.35pm on Tuesday (June 21).

Fleetwood, Lytham St Annes and Knott End coastguard rescue teams were dispatched alongside one inshore lifeboat from RNLI Blackpool.

When the lifeboat crew located the person at the shoreline it was “evident they had been fully immersed in the water.”

A “drunk” woman was arrested after she was spotted entering the sea near North Pier (Credit: Partonez)