Pedestrian seriously injured after being knocked down in Blackpool town centre

Police closed a number of roads after the man, aged in his 50s, was struck whilst crossing at the junction of Springfield Road and Dickson Road at around 6.15pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

The man was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition this morning, say police.

Pic: Dave Nelson

Pictures from the scene show crash investigators marking the road next to a silver Mitsubishi Delica.

The force added that no arrests have been made following the collision.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 6.15pm last night (Monday) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Springfield Road and Dickson Road, Blackpool.

"The pedestrian – a man aged in his 50s – was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

A man was seriously injured after he was knocked down by a car in Blackpool town centre yesterday evening (Monday, December 20). Pic: Dave Nelson

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1168 of December 20."