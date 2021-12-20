'Ongoing police incident' closes three roads in Blackpool town centre
Three roads were closed in Blackpool town centre due to a "police incident".
Talbot Road, Dickson Road and Queen Street were closed by police at approximately 7pm today (December 20).
Emergency services were called to the scene and motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.
"Please avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements where possible," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
There were unconfirmed reports that the incident was a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Lancashire Police were approached for more information.
