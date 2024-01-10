New 'reimagined' bus routes have been met with cynicism and complaints by confused passengers.

Blackpool Transport said the bus service has been 'reimagined' to include better frequencies, direct connections and more choices to travel with.

But since the changes came into effect last Sunday (07 Jan 2024), passengers have complained that essential routes have been cut and some journeys have become more complicated.

"Bus timetables now joined together by replacing numbers, even though the [two] buses take completely different routes.. why? What was wrong with the number/service as it was?" said Craig Meazey. "Looking at the revised timetable and it's clear that it is going to confuse many people." Routes are now grouped together to provide more options and improved frequencies for customers travelling across the Fylde Coast.

But some passengers have branded this 'nonsense' and 'smoke and mirrors'.

Others have complained that specific routes make it harder to travel in the evenings, or that they now have to split their journey 'so you now have to get two different busses'.

"Taking the service 3 off at night without a valid reason is quite disappointing to the locals who may live or need this route."

Blackpool Transport said the new routes mean more options to travel between popular destinations and improved reliability.

James Clough, Blackpool Transport’s Finance and Commercial Director has said, “This new network is designed to create more options for those customers to reach their destinations and make it easier to navigate our routes. It also makes travel more convenient by providing new direct links and enhanced frequencies during peak times.”