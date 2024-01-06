Changes to bus services to Blackpool Hospital, Lytham St Annes and Cleveleys come into effect from Sunday 07 Jan 2024.

Blackpool Transport promise their new 'reimagined' bus network will provide better frequencies, direct connections and more choices to travel with. Routes are now grouped together to provide more options and improved frequencies for customers travelling across the Fylde Coast.

Buses to Blackpool Zoo and Whitehills Business Park

New timetables have been produced which show the improved reliability of routes, together with information about new routes. Blackpool Transport now serves Blackpool Zoo and Whitehills Business Park. All of the improvements are eligible for the Government’s £2 Fare Cap, which means Blackpool Transport’s fares are still available at the same value for money.

More buses to Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The number 5 group of buses now go to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, creating a 15-minute frequency between Blackpool and the hospital.

Extra services between Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cleveleys

The 11 group of buses serve Lytham and St Annes, meaning there is now a bus up to every 12 minutes from Blackpool. The 3 group and the 7 group of buses which serve Cleveleys will also provide strong links between Cleveleys and Blackpool Town Centre, both operating at a combined 15-minute frequency.

More reliable public transport

Overall, Blackpool Transport’s new routes mean more options to travel between popular destinations and improved reliability.

James Clough, Blackpool Transport’s Finance and Commercial Director has said, “We’re very excited to introduce our reimagined bus network to Blackpool. A typical week for us sees 300,000 customers travelling all over from Blackpool to Fleetwood, Lytham and as far as Preston. This new network is designed to create more options for those customers to reach their destinations and make it easier to navigate our routes. It also makes travel more convenient by providing new direct links and enhanced frequencies during peak times.”

