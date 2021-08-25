One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Wrea Green

Two fire engines from Penwortham and Preston attended the smash in Moss Side Lane at around 3.25pm today (August 25).

One casualty was conveyed to hospital after being placed in the care of ambulance crews.

Firefighters then worked to make the scene safe.

Crews were at the scene for approximately half an hour.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

