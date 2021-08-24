Blackpool Transport investigating wiring damage after temporary tram service suspension

All tram services between Fleetwood and Starr Gate were stopped at around 3pm yesterday while engineers isolated cable lines between Gynn Square and Manchester Square.

As one of the most popular modes of transport in Blackpool, stranded tourists were forced to find alternative ways to commute between their hotels and resort attractions.

It was caused by a tram's pantograph - the apparatus mounted on the roof of electric trams to collect power through contact with an overhead line - becoming entangled in cables near Festival House.

Blackpool Transport is investigating how a tram's pantograph became tangled in wire near Festival House yesterday (August 23), causing a two-hour suspension of tram services across the coast.

Blackpool Transport said around 15 journeys had been affected while trams were out of action, but the issue was resolved within around two hours.

All services resumed as usual this morning, and the transport firm said its engineering team secured the damaged pantograph and towed the tram back to the depot.

An investigation will now take place to see if anything needs to be done to prevent a recurrence - and any potential for further disruption to commuters.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "There were no known issues or damage with either the tram or wiring before this happened, but both of those aspects are being investigated to see if there's anything that needs to be put in place in terms of mitigation.

"At the minute there is a speed restriction in place around the area it happened, trams are travelling slightly slower than they usually would as a precaution. But this won't affect anyone's travel or cause any delays.

"Whether anything will be put in place depends on the outcome of an internal investigation."