One person cut out of vehicle by firefighters following car crash on Poulton Road in Fleetwood

One person had to be rescued from a vehicle by firefighters following a car crash in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 1:59pm

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews attended a two-vehicle collision in Poulton Road, near the junction with Oak Street, at around 11am on Friday (March 3).

Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended, with crews using cutting equipment to release one casualty from a vehicle.

A picture from the scene showed at least nine firefighters helped to rescue the person, with crews removing the boot of the car so they could safely move them.

One person had to be cut out of a car following a two-vehicle collision in Poulton Road, Fleetwood (Credit: Keith Hallam)
Firefighters also administered first aid before handing two casualties into the care of paramedics at the scene.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

Lancashire Police said it was a “minor injury” collision when approached by the Gazette, meaning they would not release any further details.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

The road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

