Simon Harris, who sexually touched the girl on two occasions when she was a teenager, was brought to justice after his victim bravely spoke to her therapist and then police officers about the assaults.

Harris, 56, of St Heliers Road, Blackpool, was jailed for a total of two years on Tuesday (February 28) after being convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

Simon Harris, 56, of St Heliers Road, Blackpool, was jailed for two years after being convicted of two counts of sexual assault on a schoolgirl

Harris’ victim courageously came forward to police in March 2021 after speaking to her therapist and explaining the emotional impact the assaults continued to have on her.

After the woman spoke to specially-trained officers, she revealed the assaults had taken place at an address in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Elizabeth Gray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Harris must have thought he had got away with his offending but he underestimated the bravery of his victim and the determination of officers to bring him to justice.

“Like many victims of sexual abuse, this woman was scared about reporting what had happened to her and was worried about coming forward.

“In the end it was her courage that led to this outcome and I am full of admiration for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this case serves as encouragement to all other victims of abuse who may be worried about coming forward. If you have been affected, please reach out.”