Teenager suffers ‘serious knee injuries’ after being knocked off his motorbike in Fleetwood, prompting appeal for witnesses
Two potential witnesses are being sought by police after a teenager was knocked off his motorbike in Fleetwood.
A 17-year-old boy was knocked to the ground as he was riding a motorbike on Fleetwood Promenade, close to the Larkholme Parade area.
He suffered “serious knee injuries” and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred between 11am and midday on Saturday (February 25).
Detectives on Thursday (March 2) released a CCTV image of two people they believed may have witnessed the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident, as well as this woman, who we believe is a witness and saw what happened.
“While we understand the image is of poor quality, we hope someone will recognise the pair.”
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1151 of February 27.