Teenager suffers ‘serious knee injuries’ after being knocked off his motorbike in Fleetwood, prompting appeal for witnesses

Two potential witnesses are being sought by police after a teenager was knocked off his motorbike in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 3:36pm

A 17-year-old boy was knocked to the ground as he was riding a motorbike on Fleetwood Promenade, close to the Larkholme Parade area.

He suffered “serious knee injuries” and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred between 11am and midday on Saturday (February 25).

Police are appealing for information to identify this man and woman after a teenager was knocked off his motorbike in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Detectives on Thursday (March 2) released a CCTV image of two people they believed may have witnessed the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident, as well as this woman, who we believe is a witness and saw what happened.

“While we understand the image is of poor quality, we hope someone will recognise the pair.”

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1151 of February 27.