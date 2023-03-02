A 17-year-old boy was knocked to the ground as he was riding a motorbike on Fleetwood Promenade, close to the Larkholme Parade area.

He suffered “serious knee injuries” and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred between 11am and midday on Saturday (February 25).

Police are appealing for information to identify this man and woman after a teenager was knocked off his motorbike in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Thursday (March 2) released a CCTV image of two people they believed may have witnessed the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident, as well as this woman, who we believe is a witness and saw what happened.

“While we understand the image is of poor quality, we hope someone will recognise the pair.”