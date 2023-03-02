News you can trust since 1873
Man rescued by lifeboat crews after entering sea opposite Blackpool Tower

A man was rescued by lifeboat crews after entering the sea opposite Blackpool Tower.

By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:25pm

Volunteers from RNLI Blackpool were called to reports a person had entered the sea opposite Blackpool Tower at around 3.40am on Thursday (March 2).

The inshore lifeboat (D-862) launched and the person was located, brought back to the station and treated for “minor injuries”.

A man was rescued by lifeboat crews after entering the sea opposite Blackpool Tower (Credit: Google)
The man was then handed over to paramedics for further treatment.

“All safe and well,” a spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said.

If you spot someone in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

