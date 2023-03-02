Man rescued by lifeboat crews after entering sea opposite Blackpool Tower
A man was rescued by lifeboat crews after entering the sea opposite Blackpool Tower.
Volunteers from RNLI Blackpool were called to reports a person had entered the sea opposite Blackpool Tower at around 3.40am on Thursday (March 2).
The inshore lifeboat (D-862) launched and the person was located, brought back to the station and treated for “minor injuries”.
The man was then handed over to paramedics for further treatment.
“All safe and well,” a spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said.
