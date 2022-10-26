News you can trust since 1873
Number of bus services cancelled by Blackpool Transport due to 'ongoing staff shortages and sickness'

A number of bus services were cancelled by Blackpool Transport due to ongoing staff shortages.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 4:15pm

Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Wednesday (October 26(, causing a number of bus services to be cancelled.

The cancellations affected services 1, 11, 14, 17 and 20.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

“Our teams are working hard to get as many duties covered.”

The following services were cancelled:

Service 1

Blackpool Transport cancelled a number of bus services due to an ongoing driver shortage

3.49pm: Blackpool - Affinity Fleetwood

5.05pm: Affinity Fleetwood - Cleveleys

Service 11

4.20pm: Market St - Lytham5.22pm: Lytham - St Johns Square6.20pm: St Johns Square - Lytham7.22pm: Lytham - St Johns Square

Service 14

4.30pm: Blackpool - Fleetwood

5.30pm: Fleetwood - Blackpool

6.30pm: Blackpool - Fleetwood

7.30pm: Fleetwood - Blackpool

Service 17

4pm: Blackpool - Salcoates

5.15pm: Salcoates - Blackpool

6.30pm: Blackpool - Salcoates

Service 20

1.45pm: Queen St - Bibby Drive2.29pm: Bibby Drive - Queen St

