Number of bus services cancelled by Blackpool Transport due to 'ongoing staff shortages and sickness'
A number of bus services were cancelled by Blackpool Transport due to ongoing staff shortages.
Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Wednesday (October 26(, causing a number of bus services to be cancelled.
The cancellations affected services 1, 11, 14, 17 and 20.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.
Most Popular
“Our teams are working hard to get as many duties covered.”
The following services were cancelled:
Service 1
3.49pm: Blackpool - Affinity Fleetwood
5.05pm: Affinity Fleetwood - Cleveleys
Service 11
4.20pm: Market St - Lytham5.22pm: Lytham - St Johns Square6.20pm: St Johns Square - Lytham7.22pm: Lytham - St Johns Square
Service 14
4.30pm: Blackpool - Fleetwood
5.30pm: Fleetwood - Blackpool
6.30pm: Blackpool - Fleetwood
7.30pm: Fleetwood - Blackpool
Service 17
4pm: Blackpool - Salcoates
5.15pm: Salcoates - Blackpool
6.30pm: Blackpool - Salcoates
Service 20
1.45pm: Queen St - Bibby Drive2.29pm: Bibby Drive - Queen St