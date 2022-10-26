A newborn on its mother's lap in the passenger seat and a chase at triple the speed limit: Just some of the road nightmares Lancashire Police have dealt this week
Police have been praised for stopping a “horrific accident waiting to happen”.
Police in Galgate pulled over a Vauxhall people carrier on Monday, October 24 and discovered a newborn baby in its mother’s lap in the passenger seat and three other children not wearing seatbelts.
The family were removed from the vehicle and it was seized. The driver also didn’t have a full UK driving licence.
Users of social media took to Twitter to express their shock.
One said: “No seatbelts on children is a horrific accident waiting to happen. Disgusting behaviour. Even a low speed RTC could have caused catastrophic injuries in tiny bodies. Makes my blood boil!”
Another said: “No excuse for kids to not be properly restrained, I’d ban him from the roads just for that.”
Other incidents Lancashire’s Road Police have been dealing with this week include a pursuit of a car doing 90mph in a 30mp zone, drug-driving, and seizing a car involved in a racially-motivated attack.
For more information on what’s been happening on the region’s roads, click on the images below.