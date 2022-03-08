No way to avoid Seasiders Way closure, says Blackpool Council

Hoteliers and other businesses in central Blackpool warned that shutting Seasiders’ Way for a year from March 23 to allow a car park to be built for the Blackpool Central scheme will cause road chaos as millions of visitors flock to the resort.

They said that the road should have been kept open where cars reached the Chapel Street bridge to allow tourists to find their way into town more easily and that by closing the road there, it will force drivers onto surrounding roads which will not be able to cope particularly during bank holidays and the Illuminations.

The work will see a 1,306 space, seven storey car park built on part of the existing Central Car Pak ahead of phase one of the scheme which will create three indoor theme attractions including a hi-tech flying theatre, a 200-room hotel, plus restaurants and outdoor entertainment space.

Launch of Blackpool Central. Pictured is Norbert Reichart

But Neil Jack, chief executive of Blackpool Council, said there was no other way to get the vital work done.

He said: “With a development of this size and significance to the town, it is inevitable there will be some disruption to surrounding roads while the work is under way and we will work closely with all the local businesses and residents in the area to keep them up-to-date on progress.

"This will help hoteliers and attractions to keep their visitors informed about the best way to arrive to avoid inconvenience.

“Unfortunately we have to close the entrance to Central Car Park at Seasiders Way where it crosses Chapel Street. We have tried hard to find ways to avoid this closure with the developers, but there is no other way of the work being carried out.

“Traffic flow will be monitored throughout the works and alterations will be made the network to alleviate congestion wherever possible. We will also be working with public transport operators to encourage alternative methods of travelling to Blackpool.