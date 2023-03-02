Motorists urged to use alternative routes after fallen lamppost blocks road in Anchorsholme
Motorists were urged to use alternative routes after a lamppost fell over in Anchorsholme, blocking a road in both directions.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:14pm
The lamppost fell over on Anchorsholme Lane between the two entrances to Swan Drive on Thursday afternoon (March 2).
Drivers were urged to use alternative routes as the lamppost was removed.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a fallen lamp post which is blocking the road on Anchorsholme Lane.
“Please use another route until we have removed the obstruction.”
No injuries were reported.