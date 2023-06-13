News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Son of Blackpool comedy legend dies in Thailand
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Motorcyclist hospitalised with multiple serious injuries after smashing into house in Fleetwood

A motorbike rider suffered multiple serious injuries after he crashed into a house in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST

A Honda motorbike collided with two walls of a house on a back street off Heathfield Road at around 4.35pm on Sunday (June 11).

The motorcyclist – a man aged in his 20s – suffered serious injuries including broken bones and a skull fracture.

He remained in hospital on Tuesday (June 13).

A motorcyclist was hospitalised with multiple serious injuries following a crash in FleetwoodA motorcyclist was hospitalised with multiple serious injuries following a crash in Fleetwood
A motorcyclist was hospitalised with multiple serious injuries following a crash in Fleetwood
Most Popular
Read More
Nurse bites police officer in row over bus ticket
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the incident said they could not rule out whether another motorbike was involved in the collision.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking for anyone with information or who witnessed the collision, or the Honda bike in the moments before the collision occurred, to get in touch.

“We also want to hear from you if you have dashcam or CCTV which could help.”

Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting 1149 of June 11.

Related topics:MotorcyclistFleetwoodHondaCCTVLancashire Police