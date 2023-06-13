A Honda motorbike collided with two walls of a house on a back street off Heathfield Road at around 4.35pm on Sunday (June 11).

The motorcyclist – a man aged in his 20s – suffered serious injuries including broken bones and a skull fracture.

He remained in hospital on Tuesday (June 13).

A motorcyclist was hospitalised with multiple serious injuries following a crash in Fleetwood

Officers investigating the incident said they could not rule out whether another motorbike was involved in the collision.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking for anyone with information or who witnessed the collision, or the Honda bike in the moments before the collision occurred, to get in touch.

“We also want to hear from you if you have dashcam or CCTV which could help.”