News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Motorcyclist and passenger hospitalised with multiple injuries following crash with BMW in Larbreck

Two people were taken to hospital with multiple injuries following a collision with a BMW in Larbreck.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th May 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:21 BST

A Kawasaki motorbike and a BMW X3 car collided on Garstang Road, between Great Eccleston and Windy Harbour, at around 4.40pm on Sunday (May 28).

The motorcyclist – a man in his 40s and from Fleetwood – was taken to hospital where police said he remained on Tuesday (May 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A passenger on the bike – a woman in her 40s and from Blackpool – suffered multiple broken bones.

Two people were hospitalised following a crash on Garstang Road (Credit: Google)Two people were hospitalised following a crash on Garstang Road (Credit: Google)
Two people were hospitalised following a crash on Garstang Road (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Man arrested following fatal crash on M62

The road was closed for several hours while specialist collision investigators attended the scene.

Hide Ad

“We are now appealing for witnesses as we piece together exactly what occurred,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Hide Ad

“Do you have a dashcam? Or did you see anything?

Anybody with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1041 of May 28.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:MotorcyclistBMWFleetwoodBlackpool