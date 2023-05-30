A Kawasaki motorbike and a BMW X3 car collided on Garstang Road, between Great Eccleston and Windy Harbour, at around 4.40pm on Sunday (May 28).

The motorcyclist – a man in his 40s and from Fleetwood – was taken to hospital where police said he remained on Tuesday (May 30).

A passenger on the bike – a woman in her 40s and from Blackpool – suffered multiple broken bones.

Two people were hospitalised following a crash on Garstang Road (Credit: Google)

The road was closed for several hours while specialist collision investigators attended the scene.

“We are now appealing for witnesses as we piece together exactly what occurred,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Do you have a dashcam? Or did you see anything?

Anybody with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1041 of May 28.