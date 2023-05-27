Just after midnight police received a report of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 6 and 5, involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Mercedes C180.

Emergency services attended, and a man and woman were taken to hospital.

Sadly the 21-year-old woman, who was a passenger, passed away. The man received medical treatment which is not life-threatening.

A 22-year man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have captured the incident on their dash camera to get in touch to assist the investigation.

Witnesses sought

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Firstly my thoughts and condolences are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost their life in this collision.

“We have now launched an investigation into her death and her family have been informed. They are being supported by our specially trained liaison officers.

“My investigation team are in the early stages of gathering and examining evidence so that we can provide the family with answers.

“Although an arrest has been made, our enquiries continue. The help of the public is paramount to assist in the investigation, and I would ask anyone who witnessed this collision or who has any information to please contact us.

“Alternatively, if you were driving in the vicinity of the M62 between junction 6 to 5 at the time of the crash, I ask that you please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured something which will assist in the investigation. Every piece of information or footage could be vital in establishing what happened."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000451662.