Man found seriously injured inside wrecked car hours after suspected crash in Hambleton
A man was left seriously injured for hours inside a wrecked car after a crash in Hambleton today.
Emergency services were called to the field off Carr Lane where a white Ford Focus was spotted with significant damage at around 6.45am this morning (Friday, September 2).
A man in his 40s was found with serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
It is believed the casualty and his car had been in the field for some time before it was spotted and reported.
The road was closed this morning whilst emergency services worked at the scene.
An investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who saw a white Ford Focus being driven in the area in the early hours of this morning.