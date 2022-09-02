Lancashire mobile speed cameras locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster have been revealed for September
Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for September
In Lancashire 39 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 31 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during September as well as three motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M6, and M55.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during September:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden
A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden
A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall
A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe
A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham
A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk
A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
A646 Rossendale Road, Nr Cog Lane (30mph), Burnley
A683, Melling, Nr Lodge Lane (30mph), Melling
A681 Bocholt Way (30mph), Rawtenstall
Speed Management:
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn
Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes
West / Central Beach, Nr Lowther Tr(30mph), Lytham
Kirkham Road (30mph), Freckleton
Church Rd / Albany Rd, Nr Skipton Rd (30mph), St Annes
Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)
B5261 Blackpool Road (30mph), Lytham
Manchester Road (30mph), Hapton
North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)
A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool
Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth
A674, Preston Old Road, Nr Park Farm Rd (30mph), Blackburn
Motorways:
M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane
M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge
M55, Between Junctions 3 & 4 (70mph), Staining / Weeton