M55 reopens after crash on A5230 Progress Way closes motorway near junction 4
A road traffic collision on a major A-road closed a section of the M55 near Blackpool.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A5230 Progress Way at approximnetly 12.40pm on Tuesday (August 30).
National Highways confirmed the M55 westbound near junction 4 (Marton) was subsequently closed as the scene was cleared.
“There are delays of around 20 minutes on approach,” a spokesman added.
Lancashire Police led the incident and traffic was diverted off the motorway and onto local routes.
Officers later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision.
The carriageway was reopened at around 1.10pm with traffic conditions returning to normal soon after.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
What do I do after a car crash?
- Stop the car as soon as possible
It’s against the law to drive away following an accident.
- Turn off the engine and switch the hazard lights on
- Check for injuries
Call 999 immediately if anyone is hurt or if the road is blocked.
- Try to remain calm
Take a few deep breaths and try to take stock of the situation without losing your temper.
- Exchange details