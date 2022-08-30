M55 reopens after crash on A5230 Progress Way closes motorway near junction 4

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A5230 Progress Way at approximnetly 12.40pm on Tuesday (August 30).

National Highways confirmed the M55 westbound near junction 4 (Marton) was subsequently closed as the scene was cleared.

“There are delays of around 20 minutes on approach,” a spokesman added.

Lancashire Police led the incident and traffic was diverted off the motorway and onto local routes.

Officers later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision.

The carriageway was reopened at around 1.10pm with traffic conditions returning to normal soon after.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

A crash closed a section of the M55 near Blackpool (Credit: Google)

What do I do after a car crash?

- Stop the car as soon as possible

It’s against the law to drive away following an accident.

- Turn off the engine and switch the hazard lights on

- Check for injuries

Call 999 immediately if anyone is hurt or if the road is blocked.

- Try to remain calm

Take a few deep breaths and try to take stock of the situation without losing your temper.

- Exchange details

This includes your name, address, telephone number and vehicle registration number.