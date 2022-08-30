News you can trust since 1873
M55 reopens after crash on A5230 Progress Way closes motorway near junction 4

A road traffic collision on a major A-road closed a section of the M55 near Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:20 pm
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A5230 Progress Way at approximnetly 12.40pm on Tuesday (August 30).

National Highways confirmed the M55 westbound near junction 4 (Marton) was subsequently closed as the scene was cleared.

“There are delays of around 20 minutes on approach,” a spokesman added.

Lancashire Police led the incident and traffic was diverted off the motorway and onto local routes.

Officers later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision.

The carriageway was reopened at around 1.10pm with traffic conditions returning to normal soon after.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

A crash closed a section of the M55 near Blackpool (Credit: Google)

What do I do after a car crash?

- Stop the car as soon as possible

It’s against the law to drive away following an accident.

- Turn off the engine and switch the hazard lights on

- Check for injuries

Call 999 immediately if anyone is hurt or if the road is blocked.

- Try to remain calm

Take a few deep breaths and try to take stock of the situation without losing your temper.

- Exchange details

This includes your name, address, telephone number and vehicle registration number.

