News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drunk woman in Blackpool spat in police officer's face

A drunken woman spat in the face of a female police officer, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

By Simon Drury
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:26 pm
Blackpool Magistrates COurt
Blackpool Magistrates COurt

Claire Bellis was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly outside a town centre pub.

Bellis, of Brockholes Crescent, Poulton, admitted assault and being drunk and disorderly.

Bellis was on a suspended sentence and Crown Court bail at the time .

She was jailed for 42 weeks and wept as she was led to the cells .

Most Popular

Her lawyer Patrick Nelligan said :”She is a different person in drink “