Drunk woman in Blackpool spat in police officer's face
A drunken woman spat in the face of a female police officer, Blackpool Magistrates heard.
By Simon Drury
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:26 pm
Claire Bellis was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly outside a town centre pub.
Bellis, of Brockholes Crescent, Poulton, admitted assault and being drunk and disorderly.
Bellis was on a suspended sentence and Crown Court bail at the time .
She was jailed for 42 weeks and wept as she was led to the cells .
Her lawyer Patrick Nelligan said :”She is a different person in drink “