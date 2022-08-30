Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates COurt

Claire Bellis was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly outside a town centre pub.

Bellis, of Brockholes Crescent, Poulton, admitted assault and being drunk and disorderly.

Bellis was on a suspended sentence and Crown Court bail at the time .

She was jailed for 42 weeks and wept as she was led to the cells .

