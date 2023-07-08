News you can trust since 1873
M55 link road: Public react to news of 50mph speed cameras on the new link road

The public have reacted to news that the new M55 link road has speed camera’s keeping check of drivers.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST- 2 min read

The £207 million road linking parts of Preston and the Fylde Coast to the M55 motorway opened on Monday (July 3).

Police speed camera vans have already been spotted on the new road, where the speed limit is 50mph, not 70mph.

So we asked readers ‘do you think it's fair on drivers new to the road?’

Speed camera vans on the new M55 link road (connecting parts of Preston and the Fylde Coast to the M55 motorway. (Photo by Phil Thompson)Speed camera vans on the new M55 link road (connecting parts of Preston and the Fylde Coast to the M55 motorway. (Photo by Phil Thompson)
This is what people had to say in response...

The majority of people thought it was!

Jane Haynes: “Yes! The signs tell you the speed limit. No excuse.”

Tony Beeby: “Why is it unfair? No different to driving on any other unfamiliar road. If its unfamiliar, more reason to keep your speed down. I realise it's an unfashionable opinion but sadly it's the truth.”

Gill Finn: “Easy answer, stick to the speed limit.”

Ema Louise Livesey: “If there is adequate signage of course it is fair”

Catriona Gibson: “Why would it not be fair? they should be hidden! A couple of motorcycles were using it as a race track last night going back and forth!”

Pete Howarth: “Totally fair. It’s a tax on the self entitled..”

Chris Lyttle: “Is there 50mph signs posted along the road? If there is, how in any way, shape or form can it be unfair

Mark Bradley: “New or old rules are rules”

Only a few were more pessimistic…

Sarah Lingard: "Nope! But they knew that when they set a lower speed limit. Police have to get paid somehow”

Craig Pearce: “All about the money guys”

Tom Atkinson: “I always thought speed mobile speed cameras were meant to be positioned in areas where high accidents are and not just in areas where they can be a revenue source for local authorities. But then again perhaps I’m just becoming cynical”

