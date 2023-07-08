Why has the colour run been cancelled?

After speaking to key suppliers, organsiers have “made the very difficult decision” to cancel the event due to the yellow weather warning of thunderstorms across the North West.

What do organisers say?

Blackpool Colour Run was due to take place on Starr Gate Beach on Saturday, July 8.

In a statement, Trinity Hospice said: “We’re so sad to announce that today’s Colour Run has been cancelled.

"We take the safety of our participants, volunteers, sponsors and suppliers at this event extremely seriously, and as such, we are postponing this event. We have been closely monitoring the forecast storms across a number of weather forecast predictors and, whilst the outlook is good for the start of the day, the storms are forecast to come across towards the end of our event when participants, volunteers and suppliers will still be in the extremely exposed area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause to the incredible people who support us through our events.”

Will it be rescheduled?

Blackpool Colour Run will return with a new date.