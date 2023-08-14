An M55 link road in Blackpool will close for five nights while “essential maintenance work” is carried out.

The A5230, which runs from Ashworth Road roundabout to junction 4 (Marton), will close overnight in both directions for “essential maintenance work.”

Work is expected to start on Monday (August 14) and last approximately five nights, weather permitting.

The closure will be carried out overnight during off-peak hours Monday to Friday, from 8.30pm to 2.30am.

The road will be open as usual outside of these hours.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The closures are required for emergency maintenance works to remove overhanging vegetation which is currently causing an obstruction and blocking road signs.

“The works will ensure road users can continue to use the road safely.”

The A5230 will close overnight in both directions for "essential maintenance work" (Credit: Google)

Vehicles travelling westbound on the M55 will exit at junction 4, with a diversion in place along Preston New Road, Clifton Road and Ashworth Road, and vice versa.

Vehicles travelling eastbound on the M55 will be able to join the motorway using junction 4 on Preston New Road.