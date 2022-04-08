Long delays from St Annes to Blackpool as council continues major roadworks

Clifton Drive North is in the process of having a two-way cycle path installed in a £1.1m project partially funded by Lancashire County Council.

Manual stop-go signs were introduced this week as part of the ongoing roadworks, which will see the carriageway narrowed and the speed limit slashed from 40mph to 30mph between Starr Gate and Highbury Road West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic on Clifton Drive North and Squires Gate Lane due to roadworks

This has resulted in long queues in both directions, extending onto Squires Gate Lane, South Shore.

Queensway, which provides an alternative route from St Annes to Blackpool, is also reported to be busy as drivers try to avoid the delays on the seafront.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “The good news is… there's only around one week of work left to do.”

The work, which will also see five new pedestrian islands built at various points along the road and the introduction of hatched road markings to maintain a clear route for ambulances and fire engines, was due to be completed by the end of March.

Traffic on Clifton Drive North and Squires Gate Lane due to roadworks