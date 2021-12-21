Busy road between Blackpool and St Annes to be narrowed and speed limit slashed to make way for two-way cycle path

Roadworks are due to begin on the road on January 4 2022 and will last for 12 weeks while the off-road cycle track on the coastal side of the road, between Highbury Road West and Squires Gate, is constructed.

The road will be narrowed on that side to make room for the two-way track, which will be segregated from pedestrians by a raised border.

The speed limit will be slashed from 40 to 30mph, keeping the speed limit consistent all the way from South Shore to St Annes.

Work is due to start on Clifton Drive North on January 4

Five new pedestrian islands will be built at various points along the road, including one at the disused pelican crossing outside the entrance to the former Pontins holiday camp, which will be removed. Hatched road markings will be painted down the middle road to maintain a clear area for ambulances and fire engines to pass.

Some bus stops will also be repositioned.

The project is expected to be completed around the end of March, with some impact on traffic as work progresses. Temporary two-way traffic lights will be used, and portions of the road will be coned off while the footway is widened.

Plans for the £1.1m project, which is being funded jointly by cycling charity Sustrans and Lancashire County Council, were submitted by county council earlier this year, and were largely approved in October.

However, proposals to completely ban parking on the road were delayed after attracting just under 50 complaints.

READ: Plans to slash speed limit and ban parking on Clifton Drive North from Blackpool to St AnnesCounty councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The Lancashire coastline is a popular place for people to ride their bikes thanks to the existing routes being largely free of traffic.

"One of the sections most in need of improvement is along the front between St Annes and Blackpool, and Sustrans has secured a substantial contribution from the Department for Transport towards delivering this.

"This new scheme will make it easier and safer for people to cycle between St Annes and Blackpool, as well as improving pedestrian facilities along this stretch of the coastline.

"There will be some disruption as the work takes place, however this should be fairly minimal most of the time and we will be doing our best to allow traffic to flow as freely as possible. I'm grateful for people's patience while we construct this scheme, which represents a substantial investment in this area.

"We are currently reviewing the parking restrictions along this stretch of the coast, however this scheme does not involve any changes to parking. We will be presenting any new proposals and giving people a chance to have their say before anything changes."