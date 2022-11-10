Heavy traffic building after road traffic collision reported on Norcross roundabout

Residents reported there had been a collision on Norcross roundabout at approximately 5.30pm on Thursday (November 10).

Heavy traffic was building in the surrounding area as a result, including Skippool, Poulton-le-Fylde and Little Thornton.

An earlier barrier failure as Carleton Crossing also added to the congestion, with motorists reporting standstill traffic and hour-long delays.

Residents reported standstill traffic following a "collision" on Norcross roundabout (Credit: Google)

Residents took to social media to warn others about the traffic chaos.

““Just took me one hour and 15 minutes to get through Poulton to Bispham,” one resident said.

“The whole area is completely gridlocked! Avoid the entire area if you can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “I sat in standstill traffic. Turned back and went home.

“They really need to sort that roundabout out. It seems people don't seem to be able to understand it.”

One person agreed, adding: “That's a bad roundabout. It needs a traffic light at one side coming from Carleton.