Police were called to the scene in Central Drive shortly after midnight, where they found a Ford Focus had smashed into a shop near the junction with Palatine Road.

The driver had already fled the scene, leaving the wrecked Ford on the pavement next to a 30ft lamppost leaning precariously over the road.

The car was towed away and police say an investigation is under way to trace the driver and owner.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 12.10am this morning (Monday, November 7) to reports a car had collided with a lamppost and a shop on Central Drive.

"The driver of the vehicle made off from the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 0009 of November 7.

