Fleetwood woman, 88, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after three-vehicle crash in Bispham

Police were called to a collision at the junction of Queens Promenade and Sandhurst Avenue at around 2.35pm on Thursday (March 3).

A Honda Jazz was involved in a collision with a BMW X5 which then crashed into a Peugeot 3008.

The passenger of the Honda, an 88-year-old woman from Fleetwood, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The driver of the BMW, a woman aged in her 50s, and the driver of the Peugeot, a woman aged in her 40s, suffered minor back and neck injuries.

On Friday (March 4), police urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Peter Snook, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “If you can help with our enquiries please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0614 of March 3.

You can upload dashcam footage online by clicking HERE.