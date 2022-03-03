Two fire engines and an ambulance attended the two-vehicle collision in Queens Promenade at approximately 12.20pm on Thursday (March 3).

Firefighters from South Shore and Bispham released one casualty from their vehicle using Holmatro cutters before placing them into the care of paramedics.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment, North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a car crash that partially blocked a road in Bispham. (Photo by Dave Nelson)

Emergency services were at the scene for approximately one and a half hours.