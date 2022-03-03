Woman rescued from vehicle before being taken to hospital after car crash in Bispham
A woman was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a car crash in Bispham.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:40 pm
Two fire engines and an ambulance attended the two-vehicle collision in Queens Promenade at approximately 12.20pm on Thursday (March 3).
Firefighters from South Shore and Bispham released one casualty from their vehicle using Holmatro cutters before placing them into the care of paramedics.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment, North West Ambulance Service confirmed.
Emergency services were at the scene for approximately one and a half hours.