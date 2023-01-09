News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood woman taken to hospital after e-scooter crash in Fisherman's Walk

A woman riding an e-scooter was taken to hospital after being knocked down in Fleetwood at the weekend.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 9:44am

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Fisherman’s Walk tram stop where the woman was injured at around 2.14pm on Saturday (December 7).

The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The e-scooter rider, a woman in her 30s, was injured after being involved in a collision with a vehicle near Fisherman's Walk tram stop in Fleetwood on Saturday, January 7
There’s some uncertainty around when and where e-scooters can legally be used. This is what the law says…

Are e-scooters legal?

Electric scooters are legal to own in the UK but there are restrictions on where they can be used.

Currently, electric scooters can only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission. It is illegal to use them on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas.

The only e-scooters that are legal to use on roads are those taking part in government-approved rental trial schemes, which began in 2020 to gather data for the potential full legalisation of the scooters.

FleetwoodPolice