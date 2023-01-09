Fleetwood woman taken to hospital after e-scooter crash in Fisherman's Walk
A woman riding an e-scooter was taken to hospital after being knocked down in Fleetwood at the weekend.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Fisherman’s Walk tram stop where the woman was injured at around 2.14pm on Saturday (December 7).
The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.
There’s some uncertainty around when and where e-scooters can legally be used. This is what the law says…
Are e-scooters legal?
Electric scooters are legal to own in the UK but there are restrictions on where they can be used.
Currently, electric scooters can only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission. It is illegal to use them on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas.
The only e-scooters that are legal to use on roads are those taking part in government-approved rental trial schemes, which began in 2020 to gather data for the potential full legalisation of the scooters.