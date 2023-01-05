News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M55 and Riversway to close overnight as work continues on new motorway junction between Preston and Blackpool

The M55 and a major A-road will close overnight next week as work continues on a new motorway junction between Preston and Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:30am

The closures are due to work taking place on the Preston Western Distributor road scheme which will link the city and parts of the Fylde to a new junction on the M55 motorway.

Currently being built and scheduled to open in early 2023, the £207m project will connect the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with the M55.

Hide Ad

M55 and M6 slip road closures

Currently being built and scheduled to open in early 2023, this £207m road scheme will link the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with the M55
Most Popular

The M55 will close in both directions from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13, whilst work takes place on the gantries.

The closures will take place between junctions 1 and 3 from 9pm to 6am, and will include the M6 southbound slip road at junction 32 in Preston.

Hide Ad
Read More
Lancashire Police speed camera van caught parked on double yellow lines

Blackpool Road and Riversway closures

Hide Ad
The closures are due to work taking place on the Preston Western Distributor road scheme which will link the city and parts of the Fylde to a new junction on the M55 motorway

- Westbound only (Preston to Blackpool) will close overnight from Monday, January 16 to Friday, January 20, between 9pm and 6am.

Hide Ad

- Eastbound only (Blackpool to Preston) will close from Monday, January 23 to Friday, January 27, between 9pm and 6am.