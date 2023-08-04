Fleetwood Road temporarily closed after ‘cyclist knocked off bike’ near Eros roundabout
A number of police cars, two fire engines and a rapid response vehicle were spotted responding to an incident on Fleetwood Road at around 3.30pm on Friday (August 4).
The road was closed between Eros roundabout and the Iron Horse pub while emergency services worked on the scene.
Local residents reported the incident involved a cyclist who had been knocked off their bike, but this has not yet been confirmed.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham were called and they assisted North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police.”
Motorists reported the road had reopened at approximately 4pm.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.