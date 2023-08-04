News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood Road temporarily closed after ‘cyclist knocked off bike’ near Eros roundabout

A road was temporarily closed in Fleetwood following a collision in which a cyclist was reportedly knocked off their bike.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

A number of police cars, two fire engines and a rapid response vehicle were spotted responding to an incident on Fleetwood Road at around 3.30pm on Friday (August 4).

The road was closed between Eros roundabout and the Iron Horse pub while emergency services worked on the scene.

Local residents reported the incident involved a cyclist who had been knocked off their bike, but this has not yet been confirmed.

An incident closed Fleetwood Road between Eros roundabout and the Iron Horse pub (Credit: Connor Jessop)An incident closed Fleetwood Road between Eros roundabout and the Iron Horse pub (Credit: Connor Jessop)
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham were called and they assisted North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police.”

Motorists reported the road had reopened at approximately 4pm.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

