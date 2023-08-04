News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy in Blackpool
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Warning to Crossland Park users after dog is killed by American XL Bully with a bite history

The owner of a dog who was brutally killed by an American Bully XL with a bite history wants to prevent anyone else from being harmed or killed on Crossland Road park.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 17:43 BST

The tiny Maltese Terrier was on her morning walk, when she was ‘horrifically’ attacked by the ‘huge’ dog that was off-lead.

12-year-old Daisy was minding her own business, when the much larger Bully XL came running over, with it’s owner shouting after him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witnesses said the guy shouted ‘don’t worry the dog’s friendly’, as it picked little Daisy up with it’s mouth.

A dog was killed by a Bully XLA dog was killed by a Bully XL
A dog was killed by a Bully XL
Most Popular

A local resident ran out with a towel, to clean up the blood and try to help find an emergency vet. But sadly, the dog couldn’t be saved.

People are scared to use this park

Daisy’s owner said that she’s been overwhelmed by the support of her community – but has been shocked to learn that the Bully XL, and it’s owner, have a bad reputation.

Donna said: “Ive been told there are older people who are scared to use this park because of this guy and his dogs. If I’d have known, I wouldn’t have let Daisy go on there.”

One of the Bully XL's that attacked and killed a little dog.One of the Bully XL's that attacked and killed a little dog.
One of the Bully XL's that attacked and killed a little dog.
Hide Ad

She wants to warn others to be careful on the park – and to look out for the man with two huge American Bully XLs.

Hide Ad

“I have a 2 year old grandson who comes with me sometimes – what if he’d been there? He could have been hurt.”

Read More
Pet chihuahua killed by out of control dogs

Should be banned from keeping dogs

Daisy pictured moments before she had to be put to sleep after a savage attack in Blackpool.Daisy pictured moments before she had to be put to sleep after a savage attack in Blackpool.
Daisy pictured moments before she had to be put to sleep after a savage attack in Blackpool.

Calls have been made for the owner to be banned from keeping dogs, with some residents in the Marton area expressing ‘grave concerns’.

Natalie Threlfall, who also owns two Pocket Bullies, described an incident where she and her husband felt threatened by the two out-of-control dogs.

Hide Ad

She said they know their dog's physical strength and capabilities and therefore always keep them harnessed, on-lead and under control.

In a letter sent to the dog warden, Mrs Threlfall said the man “repeatedly and consistently walks his dogs off lead in a residential area and arrogant in demeanour whilst with the dogs.”

She wrote: “I urge you to please, investigate this owner, as I believe he has prior history with other dogs being ceased. Also be mindful that the location in question is a park, containing children's play equipment and although the death of a dog is heartbreaking and tragic, had a child been mauled or worse the national press would have a field day.”

The dog warden has been approached for comment.