The tiny Maltese Terrier was on her morning walk, when she was ‘horrifically’ attacked by the ‘huge’ dog that was off-lead.

12-year-old Daisy was minding her own business, when the much larger Bully XL came running over, with it’s owner shouting after him.

Witnesses said the guy shouted ‘don’t worry the dog’s friendly’, as it picked little Daisy up with it’s mouth.

A dog was killed by a Bully XL

A local resident ran out with a towel, to clean up the blood and try to help find an emergency vet. But sadly, the dog couldn’t be saved.

People are scared to use this park

Daisy’s owner said that she’s been overwhelmed by the support of her community – but has been shocked to learn that the Bully XL, and it’s owner, have a bad reputation.

Donna said: “Ive been told there are older people who are scared to use this park because of this guy and his dogs. If I’d have known, I wouldn’t have let Daisy go on there.”

One of the Bully XL's that attacked and killed a little dog.

She wants to warn others to be careful on the park – and to look out for the man with two huge American Bully XLs.

“I have a 2 year old grandson who comes with me sometimes – what if he’d been there? He could have been hurt.”

Should be banned from keeping dogs

Daisy pictured moments before she had to be put to sleep after a savage attack in Blackpool.

Calls have been made for the owner to be banned from keeping dogs, with some residents in the Marton area expressing ‘grave concerns’.

Natalie Threlfall, who also owns two Pocket Bullies, described an incident where she and her husband felt threatened by the two out-of-control dogs.

She said they know their dog's physical strength and capabilities and therefore always keep them harnessed, on-lead and under control.

In a letter sent to the dog warden, Mrs Threlfall said the man “repeatedly and consistently walks his dogs off lead in a residential area and arrogant in demeanour whilst with the dogs.”

She wrote: “I urge you to please, investigate this owner, as I believe he has prior history with other dogs being ceased. Also be mindful that the location in question is a park, containing children's play equipment and although the death of a dog is heartbreaking and tragic, had a child been mauled or worse the national press would have a field day.”