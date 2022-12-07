News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood man arrested after car smashes into row of parked vehicles in Whinfield Avenue

A man was arrested after a car smashed into a row of vehicles parked on a street in Fleetwood last night (Tuesday, December 6).

By Matthew Calderbank
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 10:12am

Residents reported scenes of ‘absolute mayhem’ after the driver ploughed into four cars parked outside homes in Whinfield Avenue at around 6.20pm.

A black Vauxhall was left tipped on it side and other cars suffered serious damage.

Police swooped on the street shortly afterwards and a 40-year-old man was arrested soon after.

He reportedly failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol. He remains in custody this morning (Wednesday, December 7).

Fortunately, no one was inside the parked cars at the time and police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood at 6.23pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision. A car was found to have collided with four stationary vehicles.

"A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol. He is currently in custody.”