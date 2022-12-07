Residents reported scenes of ‘absolute mayhem’ after the driver ploughed into four cars parked outside homes in Whinfield Avenue at around 6.20pm.

A black Vauxhall was left tipped on it side and other cars suffered serious damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police swooped on the street shortly afterwards and a 40-year-old man was arrested soon after.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion after a car crashed into four parked vehicles in Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood on Tuesday night (December 6)

He reportedly failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol. He remains in custody this morning (Wednesday, December 7).

Fortunately, no one was inside the parked cars at the time and police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police statement

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol after a car crashed into four parked cars

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood at 6.23pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision. A car was found to have collided with four stationary vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad