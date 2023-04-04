Emergency services were called to the scene outside Aldi in Poulton Road after the boy was knocked off his bike shortly after 9am.

The air ambulance landed at Shakespeare Primary School in Manor Road and the youngster was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

The boy, aged in his pre-teens, suffered ‘multiple injuries’ and is reportedly in a serious condition.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Poulton Road, Fleetwood this morning (Tuesday, April 4)

Poulton Road was closed while paramedics worked at the scene and remained shut for a number of hours while police investigated how the collision occurred.

Statements from police and ambulance service

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.09am today to a report of a road traffic collision on Poulton Road, Fleetwood, involving a car and a bicycle.

"A boy suffered injuries and has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital. The road remains closed.”

North West Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.05am to reports of a road traffic collision on Poulton Rd and attended with an ambulance, air ambulance and senior clinician.

